South Florida plays in AAC Tournament against the Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (17-12, 10-8 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (20-10, 13-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays in the AAC Tournament against Tulane.

The Bulls’ record in AAC play is 13-4, and their record is 7-6 against non-conference opponents. South Florida averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Mama Dembele with 5.4.

The Green Wave’s record in AAC play is 10-8. Tulane ranks third in the AAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

South Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Tulane allows. Tulane scores 7.8 more points per game (68.7) than South Florida gives up to opponents (60.9).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.3 points. Carla Brito is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Sherese Pittman is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Green Wave. Kyren Whittington is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

