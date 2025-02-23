South Florida hosts Sissoko and North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (19-6, 10-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-14, 6-8 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays South Florida after Moulaye Sissoko scored 27 points in North Texas’ 63-44 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bulls have gone 9-4 at home. South Florida averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Mean Green have gone 10-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

South Florida averages 76.1 points, 17.3 more per game than the 58.8 North Texas gives up. North Texas has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Jamille Reynolds is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Atin Wright averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.