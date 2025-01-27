South Florida hosts Rice following Anglin’s 27-point game

Rice Owls (11-9, 2-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-10, 3-4 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits South Florida after Denver Anglin scored 27 points in Rice’s 82-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls are 7-2 in home games. South Florida is 5-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 2-5 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 4.7.

South Florida averages 76.1 points, 7.4 more per game than the 68.7 Rice allows. Rice’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than South Florida has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

The Bulls and Owls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamille Reynolds is averaging 11.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Kobe Knox is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Broadnax is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Anglin is averaging 10.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.