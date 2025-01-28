South Florida hosts Rice following Anglin’s 27-point game

Rice Owls (11-9, 2-5 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-10, 3-4 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits South Florida after Denver Anglin scored 27 points in Rice’s 82-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulls have gone 7-2 in home games. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Owls are 2-5 in AAC play. Rice has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Florida scores 76.1 points, 7.4 more per game than the 68.7 Rice allows. Rice’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Bulls and Owls meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Reid is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Kobe Knox is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Owls. Anglin is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.