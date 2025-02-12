South Florida hosts Haggerty and No. 14 Memphis

Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Memphis visits South Florida after PJ Haggerty scored 20 points in Memphis’ 90-82 victory against the Temple Owls.

The Bulls have gone 9-3 at home. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 10-1 in conference play. Memphis has a 17-4 record against teams over .500.

South Florida’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game South Florida allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulls. Jayden Reid is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Haggerty is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.