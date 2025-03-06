South Florida faces No. 16 Memphis on 3-game losing streak

South Florida Bulls (13-17, 6-11 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (25-5, 15-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to break its three-game slide with a victory against No. 16 Memphis.

The Tigers are 12-2 on their home court. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 4.4.

The Bulls are 6-11 in AAC play. South Florida is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Memphis’ average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 49.1% and averaging 21.3 points for the Tigers. Dainja is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulls. Jamille Reynolds is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.