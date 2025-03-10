South Florida Bulls square off against the Tulane Green Wave in AAC Tournament

Tulane Green Wave (17-12, 10-8 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (20-10, 13-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and Tulane play in the AAC Tournament.

The Bulls are 13-4 against AAC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 5.1.

The Green Wave are 10-8 in AAC play. Tulane averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

South Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammie Puisis is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.3 points. Brito is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sherese Pittman is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Green Wave. Victoria Keenan is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

