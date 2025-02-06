South Dakota visits Denver following Bullock’s 31-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (13-10, 4-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (8-16, 2-7 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Denver after Quandre Bullock scored 31 points in South Dakota’s 91-87 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Pioneers are 6-4 on their home court. Denver has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Coyotes have gone 4-4 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is fourth in college basketball scoring 86.1 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

Denver’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Denver gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Addo-Ankrah averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Shogbonyo is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Chase Forte is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 16.0 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 85.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.