South Dakota State takes on Omaha in Summit Tournament

Omaha Mavericks (14-16, 6-11 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (26-3, 16-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 South Dakota State plays in the Summit Tournament against Omaha.

The Jackrabbits are 16-0 against Summit opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is the Summit leader with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Mesa Byom averaging 6.6.

The Mavericks are 6-11 against Summit teams. Omaha ranks eighth in the Summit giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

South Dakota State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Omaha averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Paige Meyer is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Cave is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 75.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.