South Dakota State plays South Dakota after Meyer’s 21-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-3, 6-0 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 3-3 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays South Dakota after Brooklyn Meyer scored 21 points in South Dakota State’s 83-76 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 7-4 on their home court. South Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Grace Larkins averaging 16.0.

The Jackrabbits are 6-0 against conference opponents. South Dakota State is the top team in the Summit with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Meyer averaging 13.5.

South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.3 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Jackrabbits match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 24.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Meyer is averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

