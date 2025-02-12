South Dakota State plays Omaha after Larson’s 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (16-10, 10-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (16-9, 7-3 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Omaha after Owen Larson scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 102-86 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-0 at home. South Dakota State is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 10-1 in conference matchups. Omaha has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

South Dakota State’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Cluff is scoring 16.9 points per game with 12.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Marquel Sutton is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 19.7 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.