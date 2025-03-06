South Dakota State plays North Dakota in Summit League Tournament

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-11, 11-5 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on North Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Jackrabbits are 11-5 against Summit League opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks’ record in Summit League play is 5-11. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit League scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

South Dakota State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that North Dakota allows. North Dakota has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Sayler averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Oscar Cluff is averaging 17.3 points and 12.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is shooting 40.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.