South Dakota State plays North Dakota in Summit League Tournament

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-11, 11-5 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State squares off against North Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit League play is 11-5, and their record is 9-6 against non-conference opponents. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League with 14.1 assists per game led by Oscar Cluff averaging 2.9.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-11 in Summit League play. North Dakota has a 7-10 record against teams over .500.

South Dakota State scores 79.9 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 79.7 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 77.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 73.1 South Dakota State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cluff is averaging 17.3 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Mier Panoam is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.