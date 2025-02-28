South Dakota State hosts Langbehn and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (16-12, 8-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-3, 15-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits South Dakota State after Jo Langbehn scored 28 points in St. Thomas’ 79-76 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Jackrabbits have gone 13-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Brooklyn Meyer averaging 14.0.

The Tommies are 8-7 in conference play. St. Thomas is the top team in the Summit with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Mikayla Werner averaging 4.0.

South Dakota State averages 75.3 points, 6.9 more per game than the 68.4 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haleigh Timmer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Meyer is averaging 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Langbehn is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

