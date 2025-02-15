South Dakota State faces South Dakota, looks for 10th straight home win

South Dakota Coyotes (11-15, 5-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-3, 12-0 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Jackrabbits play South Dakota.

The Jackrabbits have gone 11-1 at home. South Dakota State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Coyotes have gone 5-7 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is 5-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Dakota State averages 75.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 73.0 South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 17.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Larkins is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Coyotes. Cassidy Carson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 22.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.