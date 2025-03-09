South Dakota State and Oral Roberts play for Summit Championship

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-7, 14-4 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-3, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 South Dakota State and Oral Roberts meet in the Summit Championship.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit play is 18-0, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. South Dakota State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 14-4 against Summit teams. Oral Roberts is the leader in the Summit scoring 11.5 fast break points per game.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than South Dakota State allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 64.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Jackrabbits. Paige Meyer is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

