South Dakota hosts South Dakota State following Cluff’s 25-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-9, 8-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-10, 7-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays South Dakota after Oscar Cluff scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 98-85 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes have gone 12-1 at home. South Dakota is seventh in the Summit League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Paul Bruns averaging 3.4.

The Jackrabbits are 8-3 in Summit League play. South Dakota State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Dakota scores 85.4 points, 12.8 more per game than the 72.6 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 10.3 points. Isaac Bruns is shooting 48.4% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cluff is averaging 17.3 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.