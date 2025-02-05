South Dakota hosts Oral Roberts after Larkins’ 39-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (17-5, 7-2 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-13, 4-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Oral Roberts after Grace Larkins scored 39 points in South Dakota’s 76-66 victory against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 8-5 in home games. South Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit with 10.9 assists per game led by Larkins averaging 5.6.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 in Summit play. Oral Roberts averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 15-3 when winning the turnover battle.

South Dakota averages 68.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 71.2 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

The Coyotes and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Makyra Tramble is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Taleyah Jones is shooting 47.0% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

