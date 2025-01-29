South Dakota hosts Omaha following White’s 35-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (13-9, 7-0 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-10, 3-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays South Dakota after JJ White scored 35 points in Omaha’s 84-76 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 10-1 in home games. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 85.9 points and is shooting 46.3%.

The Mavericks have gone 7-0 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game South Dakota gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is averaging 16.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Marquel Sutton is averaging 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. White is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.