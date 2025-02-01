South Dakota hosts Demers and North Dakota

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-13, 3-5 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces South Dakota after Walker Demers scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 76-71 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes are 7-5 on their home court. South Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 4.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Larkins averaging 2.4.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-5 in conference games. North Dakota is 2-1 in one-possession games.

South Dakota scores 67.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 68.4 North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game South Dakota gives up.

The Coyotes and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkins is averaging 23.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 12.5 points for the Fighting Hawks. Kiera Pemberton is averaging 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.