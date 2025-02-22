South Carolina Upstate takes on Charleston Southern following Gregory’s 27-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-23, 1-12 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-19, 6-8 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on Charleston Southern after Karmani Gregory scored 27 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 96-87 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-4 in home games. Charleston Southern is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 1-12 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Charleston Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is scoring 20.7 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Daylen Berry is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games.

Mister Dean is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Spartans. Gregory is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Spartans: 0-10, averaging 76.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.