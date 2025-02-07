South Carolina Upstate hosts Winthrop after Talford’s 20-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (16-9, 6-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-20, 1-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on South Carolina Upstate after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 83-65 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 4-6 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate allows 82.3 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is the Big South leader with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 7.9.

South Carolina Upstate scores 74.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 77.6 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Mister Dean is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Talford is averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Nick Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.