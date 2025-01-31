South Carolina Upstate hosts Radford in conference showdown

Radford Highlanders (8-13, 5-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-16, 2-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes South Carolina Upstate and Radford meet on Saturday.

The Spartans are 4-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 21.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 5-3 in conference games. Radford has a 2-11 record against teams above .500.

South Carolina Upstate scores 53.0 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Radford allows. Radford averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeni Levine is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.8% over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is averaging 11.1 points for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.