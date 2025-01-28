South Carolina Upstate hosts Charleston Southern following Johnson’s 21-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (6-16, 2-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-17, 1-6 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces South Carolina Upstate after RJ Johnson scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 69-61 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 4-5 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-5 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

The Spartans and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Andrew McConnell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taje’ Kelly is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.7 points for the Buccaneers. Johnson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.