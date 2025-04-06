South Carolina takes on UConn in the National Championship

UConn Huskies (36-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3, 19-1 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina faces No. 3 UConn in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Gamecocks have gone 19-1 against SEC teams, with a 16-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina has a 32-3 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies’ record in Big East games is 21-0. UConn is 30-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

South Carolina scores 79.7 points, 27.7 more per game than the 52.0 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 51.0% clip from the field this season, 15.7 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. UConn won 87-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Azzi Fudd led UConn with 28 points, and Joyce Edwards led South Carolina with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 12.7 points for the Gamecocks. Chloe Kitts is averaging 13.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. Sarah Strong is averaging 17.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

