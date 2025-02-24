South Carolina State visits Shaw and Maryland-Eastern Shore

South Carolina State Bulldogs (14-12, 7-3 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-21, 0-9 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts South Carolina State after Ketron Shaw scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 86-62 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks are 4-5 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 79.4 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 against conference opponents. South Carolina State scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 47.7% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is averaging 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Chris Flippin is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Drayton Jones is shooting 59.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.