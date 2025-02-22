South Carolina State visits Delaware State following Everett’s 23-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-12, 6-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (13-11, 5-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on Delaware State after Davion Everett scored 23 points in South Carolina State’s 87-57 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hornets have gone 8-1 at home. Delaware State leads the MEAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Martaz Robinson averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Delaware State’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Delaware State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Robert Smith is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 7.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Everett is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 84.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.