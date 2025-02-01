South Carolina State takes on Norfolk State following Reed’s 26-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-19, 1-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-4, 5-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits Norfolk State after Shaunice Reed scored 26 points in South Carolina State’s 71-56 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 9-0 in home games. Norfolk State averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 18.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Tramble averaging 2.9.

Norfolk State is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 43.8% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 50.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 59.4 Norfolk State gives up.

The Spartans and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diamond Johnson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Kierra Wheeler is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Reed averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc. Tramble is shooting 40.6% and averaging 4.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 76.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.