South Carolina State takes on Howard on 3-game skid

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-20, 1-5 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-9, 3-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win over Howard.

The Bison have gone 6-3 at home. Howard leads the MEAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zennia Thomas averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in conference games. South Carolina State allows 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.9 points per game.

Howard scores 63.0 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 70.1 South Carolina State allows. South Carolina State has shot at a 36.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 37.9% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniyah King is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Destiny Howell is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Mekayla Lumpkin is averaging 2.9 points for the Bulldogs. Shaunice Reed is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.9 points, 25.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.