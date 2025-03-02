South Carolina State hosts Howard following Howell’s 21-point game

Howard Bison (18-9, 11-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-26, 1-11 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays South Carolina State after Destiny Howell scored 21 points in Howard’s 74-51 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-9 at home. South Carolina State is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.9 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 11-1 in MEAC play. Howard averages 64.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

South Carolina State is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 36.7% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 64.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.1 South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games.

Howell is averaging 14.9 points for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 49.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.