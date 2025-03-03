South Carolina State hosts Howard following Howell’s 21-point game

Howard Bison (18-9, 11-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-26, 1-11 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces South Carolina State after Destiny Howell scored 21 points in Howard’s 74-51 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-9 at home. South Carolina State is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.9 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 11-1 in MEAC play. Howard is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

South Carolina State averages 49.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 60.6 Howard allows. Howard averages 64.9 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 70.1 South Carolina State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekayla Lumpkin is averaging 2.7 points for the Bulldogs. Shaunice Reed is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

Howell is shooting 35.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Bison. Saniyah King is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 49.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.