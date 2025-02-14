South Carolina State faces Morgan State, looks to break 4-game skid

Morgan State Bears (10-12, 3-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-21, 1-6 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup against Morgan State after losing four straight games.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 on their home court. South Carolina State averages 20.0 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 3-4 in MEAC play. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC allowing 64.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

South Carolina State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 59.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 70.0 South Carolina State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Tamaria Rumph is averaging 6.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.