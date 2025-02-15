South Carolina State faces Morgan State in conference showdown

Morgan State Bears (10-12, 3-4 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-21, 1-6 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays Morgan State in a matchup of MEAC teams.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 on their home court. South Carolina State averages 20.0 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bears are 3-4 in MEAC play. Morgan State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State averages 49.8 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 64.7 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Carolina State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaunice Reed is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.8 points. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging six points over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is averaging 9.8 points for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 50.4 points, 25.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 60.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.