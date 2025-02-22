South Carolina State faces Delaware State on 6-game slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-23, 1-8 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (4-19, 0-9 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State enters the matchup with Delaware State as losers of six games in a row.

The Hornets are 4-6 in home games. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC scoring 55.1 points while shooting 35.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 in conference play. South Carolina State is 0-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Delaware State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 49.8 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 71.6 Delaware State gives up to opponents.

The Hornets and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najah Lane is averaging 5.7 points for the Hornets. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 11.8 points for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 49.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

