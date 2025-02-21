South Carolina State faces Delaware State, aims to end 6-game slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-23, 1-8 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (4-19, 0-9 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into the matchup with Delaware State after losing six games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 4-6 in home games. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by McKenzie Stewart averaging 5.5.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 in conference matchups. South Carolina State allows 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.3 points per game.

Delaware State is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 49.8 points per game, 21.8 fewer points than the 71.6 Delaware State gives up to opponents.

The Hornets and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahogany Cottingham averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging eight points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 49.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.