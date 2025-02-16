South Carolina State Bulldogs play the Coppin State Eagles on 3-game win streak

Coppin State Eagles (4-19, 2-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-12, 5-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State comes into a matchup against Coppin State as winners of three consecutive games.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-6 in conference play. Coppin State is seventh in the MEAC with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Ellerbe averaging 5.1.

South Carolina State scores 78.5 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 76.8 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 60.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 70.3 South Carolina State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drayton Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Eagles. Jonathan Dunn is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.