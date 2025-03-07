South Carolina squares off against Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (22-9, 9-8 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (27-3, 15-1 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 South Carolina and Vanderbilt play in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks are 15-1 against SEC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 38.7 rebounds. Chloe Kitts leads the Gamecocks with 7.9 boards.

The Commodores are 9-8 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks third in the SEC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

South Carolina scores 80.5 points, 12.2 more per game than the 68.3 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game South Carolina allows.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 13 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Blakes is scoring 23.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

