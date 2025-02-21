South Carolina hosts Texas following Johnson’s 32-point game

Texas Longhorns (16-10, 5-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-16, 0-13 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits South Carolina after Tre Johnson scored 32 points in Texas’ 82-78 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-7 in home games. South Carolina is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Longhorns are 5-8 against SEC opponents. Texas is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

South Carolina’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas allows. Texas averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Longhorns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 19.8 points. Tramon Mark is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.