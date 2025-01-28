South Carolina heads to Georgia for conference showdown

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-10, 0-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 2-5 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces South Carolina in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 in home games. Georgia is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-7 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morris Ugusuk averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

