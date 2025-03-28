South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Maryland Terrapins in Sweet 16

Maryland Terrapins (25-7, 13-6 Big Ten) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (32-3, 18-1 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -17.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina and No. 18 Maryland square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks have gone 18-1 against SEC teams, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina has a 30-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terrapins are 13-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

South Carolina makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Maryland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 9.7 points. Joyce Edwards is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Terrapins. Sarah Te-Biasu is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

