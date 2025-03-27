South Carolina Gamecocks face the Maryland Terrapins in Sweet 16

Maryland Terrapins (25-7, 13-6 Big Ten) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (32-3, 18-1 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -17.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina and No. 18 Maryland square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks are 18-1 against SEC opponents and 14-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks seventh in college basketball with 38.4 rebounds led by Chloe Kitts averaging 7.9.

The Terrapins are 13-6 in Big Ten play. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 7.6.

South Carolina makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Maryland scores 23.7 more points per game (81.0) than South Carolina allows to opponents (57.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 9.7 points for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Sarah Te-Biasu averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Kaylene Smikle is shooting 45.0% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.