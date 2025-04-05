South Carolina and UConn meet in the National Championship.

UConn Huskies (36-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3, 19-1 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina plays No. 3 UConn in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Gamecocks are 19-1 against SEC opponents and 16-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina is 27-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 21-0 against Big East teams. UConn is 0-1 in one-possession games.

South Carolina makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UConn won the last meeting 87-58 on Feb. 16. Azzi Fudd scored 28 to help lead UConn to the victory, and Joyce Edwards scored 17 points for South Carolina.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is averaging 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Huskies. Paige Bueckers is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

