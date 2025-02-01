South Alabama visits Louisiana following Brown’s 21-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (14-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-15, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Louisiana after Judah Brown scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 62-58 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-9 in home games. Louisiana is 4-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 6-4 in conference matchups. South Alabama is the leader in the Sun Belt allowing just 62.5 points per game while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

Louisiana makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). South Alabama averages 72.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 74.8 Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.1 points. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Brown averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.