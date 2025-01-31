South Alabama visits Arkansas State on 5-game road skid

South Alabama Jaguars (4-16, 0-9 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-7, 9-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Arkansas State looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Red Wolves are 8-1 in home games. Arkansas State scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-9 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Arkansas State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.4 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 62.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 64.6 Arkansas State gives up to opponents.

The Red Wolves and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Jaguars. Rachel Leggett is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.