South Alabama visits Arkansas State after Dunning’s 34-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-8, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Arkansas State after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 34 points in South Alabama’s 70-65 overtime victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are 12-1 in home games. Arkansas State is second in the Sun Belt with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 6.3.

The Jaguars have gone 10-4 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

Arkansas State averages 79.0 points, 15.3 more per game than the 63.7 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

Myles Corey is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Dunning is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.