South Alabama hosts Young and UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-17, 1-8 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (14-7, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -15; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces South Alabama after Coltie Young scored 27 points in UL Monroe’s 77-66 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Jaguars have gone 10-3 at home. South Alabama averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Warhawks are 1-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 3-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

South Alabama is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Jaguars. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Warhawks. Young is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.