South Alabama hosts Marshall following Dunning’s 22-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Marshall after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 80-65 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Jaguars have gone 10-4 at home. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are 8-4 in conference matchups. Marshall is sixth in the Sun Belt with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.2.

South Alabama averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Marshall allows. Marshall scores 12.6 more points per game (75.5) than South Alabama allows (62.9).

The Jaguars and Thundering Herd meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Judah Brown is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.