South Alabama hosts JMU following Barnes-Williams’ 24-point outing

James Madison Dukes (19-4, 11-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-17, 0-10 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces South Alabama after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 24 points in JMU’s 85-62 victory against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Jaguars are 2-5 on their home court. South Alabama averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dukes are 11-0 in Sun Belt play. JMU is seventh in college basketball with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 8.6.

South Alabama is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 36.5% JMU allows to opponents. JMU has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 11.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zakiya Stephenson is averaging five points for the Dukes. McDaniel is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.