South Alabama hosts Arkansas State on home skid

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-14, 0-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Arkansas State looking to end its four-game home slide.

The Jaguars are 2-4 on their home court. South Alabama has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Wolves are 7-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

South Alabama is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Red Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. Amyria Walker is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kennedie Montue averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Zyion Shannon is shooting 37.5% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 58.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.