South Alabama and Troy meet in conference showdown

Troy Trojans (17-11, 11-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (6-20, 2-13 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zay Dyer and Troy visit Daniela Gonzalez and South Alabama in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Jaguars are 4-6 in home games. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Gonzalez paces the Jaguars with 6.5 boards.

The Trojans are 11-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy is fifth in college basketball with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dyer averaging 3.8.

South Alabama scores 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 71.5 Troy allows. Troy averages 78.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 74.4 South Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is shooting 54.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Gonzalez is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jenkins is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging seven points. Brianna Jackson is shooting 60.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.